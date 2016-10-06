Reduced prices for Scottish Cup cracker

Berwick Rangers have confirmed that under-16s will be admitted to Shielfield Park completely free of charge for their William Hill Scottish Cup clash against Hawick Royal Albert on on Saturday, October 22.

All fans will enjoy reduced admission rates, with adults paying £10 and concessions £5, while fans can also look forward to an incredible hospitality offer.

The club hope that the reduced prices will lead to a good crowd for the match, which will take place.

Entering at Round 2, the Gers take on Lowland League side Hawick Royal Albert, who overcame Edinburgh side Civil Service Strollers after a replay.

Amongst the Albert squad is former Gers striker Josh Morris, who graduated from Berwick’s under-20s and went on to make 37 appearances in Black & Gold.

Berwick are also offering fans the opportunity to enjoy hospitality in the Sponsor’s Lounge prior to and following the cup game for just £20 – with the price including three complimentary bottles of Carlsberg Export or Stella !

In addition to the free drinks, supporters will also receive a programme and teamsheet subject to availability, access to a half-time buffet as well as tea and coffee.

Fans will also get to enjoy the match from the comfort of the Director’s Box, while the Sponsor’s Lounge also boasts BT Sport, meaning fans will also be able to enjoy Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion live from 5.30pm.

Supporters looking to book hospitality should contact Lyndsay on club@berwickrangers.com with their booking by 12noon on Friday, October 21.