Liam Fontaine: Hibs will bounce back from United defeat

A solitary setback does not a slump make was the message Liam Fontaine sought to make plain at Hibernian’s training ground this week. It is fair to say he didn’t much fancy a line of enquiry that questioned whether the mentality of the Leith side would now come under scrutiny following last week’s home defeat by Dundee United.

The 1-0 scoreline – the winner coming from a penalty conceded by Fontaine after an early spot-kick miss by Martin Boyle – allowed the Tannadice club to move level on points with their rivals for the Championship.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way when United trailed Lennon’s side by seven points. Then, followers of the Scottish Cup winners were talking of them “doing a Hearts” to stride away with the second-tier title – as did their capital adversaries as Hibs began an accursed spell of league football outside of the top tier in 2014-15. Now, there is an attack of the Hibee-jeebies among a certain section of the support that it is not happening.

“I don’t agree at all; it’s not that it’s not happening, we are doing well,” he said. “We are putting points in the board. It’s one game. I don’t see why you are trying to make a big thing of it. We are getting on with it, we move on, and hopefully we win on Saturday [at home to Dumbarton].

“All we can do, all we can care about is us and what we do. If Dundee United put a run together then they put a run together. But come the end of the season we will see who has been most consistent.”

Yet, the fact is that United now are only behind Hibs on goal difference because Lennon’s men have only won five of their past ten Championship encounters. They have lost their midfield fulcrums with ailments sidelining John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie. First -choice goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has been ruled out until the new year as Lennon has acknowledged that “injuries are beginning to mount”.

With all these aspects, so the pressure also could begin to mount. United manager Ray McKinnon posited that Hibs’ desperation to end their longest exile from Scotland’s top tier could create a “weight of expectation on them and they might crumble”

“I don’t really read anything in the press, to be honest. People have to say what they have to say, to get a reaction from certain people and pump people up, and you just have to get on with it,” said Fontaine, who is “not surprised at all” that United have come on strong.

“At end off the day they are going to be a good football team because they are a good club. But I genuinely just get on with what we are doing. We have been on a great run and it’s only one game we’ve been below par.”

The snaring of the Scottish Cup is entitled to be the ultimate riposte from Hibs to those who would raise doubts over whether they may possess the fortitude to get over the line in a competition.

“I have aways said we have a great squad. We have so many weapons in our team,” Fontaine said. “You can see that with Boyls [Martin Boyle] playing and keeping Jas [Jason Cummings] out. Keats [James Keatings] is on his way back from injury now, I saw him today in trainning and he’s looking sharp. We have a lot of options and a lot of strength in our team. The mental strength in our squad is good.”

Moreover, the 30-year-old believes that this is not the stage in the season to enter into debate about this facet of a team’s character.

“It’s very early. There is so much more game time to play. I thought we were well in last week’s game even if we were below the standard we were playing at. Once we get back to the level we have set – and we have to play United again two more times this season – then we have so many more points to play for and we’ll be ready for it.”