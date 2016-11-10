Legion take point after real thriller

Hawick Legion 4 Coldstream Amateurs 4

Four goals from Scott Duncan was not enough to earn Hawick Legion a victory in what turned out to be a lively free scoring encounter.

A battling Coldstream side, who were never ahead in the way of goals, saw to this by repeatedly rallying back to earn a share of the spoils. Following some even end to end opening exchanges, Legion drew first blood when breaking the deadlock in the 8th minute.

On being found by a Sean Solley cross, Scott Duncan produced a spot-on finish in rifling a shot out of the reach of Coldstream keeper Allan Easton.

With 23 minutes gone, Legion extended their lead. Duncan doing the business with a superb chipped shot that sailed high into the net from way out.

Within three minutes Coldstream opened their account when Lauder thundered in a perfectly taken penalty after Matt Fairley had been upended.

Legion went further ahead in the 51st minute, the in-form Duncan getting himself a hat-trick when pouncing on a loose ball in the box to shoot home.

Coldstream were battling away and in the 61st minute pulled a goal back. Lauder notched a second penalty following a handling offence by Rory Scott.

Within nine minutes referee Alan Marshall was pointing to the spot again for another handball, Craig McCutcheon being the offender this time around.

Prior to the spot-kick being taken McCutcheon was given his marching orders for a second booking.

A hat-trick of penalties was now on the cards for Lauder and the big striker duly accomplished this.

Ten-man Legion were undaunted and in the 75th minute stole ahead, Duncan grabbing his fourth when touching in a Darrel Johnstone free-kick.

With two minutes remaining, the visitors levelled. Legion failed to clear a throw-in and Darren Simpson tapped a shot into the net at the near post.

Four-goal ace Duncan said: “It’s always good to score and even better when you get four. “

Hawick Legion: C Watson, J Dickson, G Moffat, C McCutcheon, R Scott, S Solley, J Shankie, C Hope, S Duncan, M Deans, D Johnstone. Subs: A Campbell, C Mitchell, R Luke, M Young, N McColm.