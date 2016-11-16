Legion take home derby prize

Hawick Legion 3 Hawick United 1

It had all the makings of a lively affair – and this derby clash certainly lived up to its billing.

Both sides showed great commitment and purpose throughout the Border Amateur ‘B’ Division encounter at Wilton Lodge.

At the end of it all, though, the Legion gained the bragging rights with a justified win. The blue-shirted side had that little bit of extra quality, and extra sting – and it was these attributes that brought the league leaders full points.

United, however, drew first blood by sailing into the lead in the ninth minute with a top notch goal.

Left back Ryan Shepherd founding the net with a glorious 35-yard drive, after the ball had bounced his way from a Legion clearance.

Shortly afterwards, however, United lost the services of Shepherd with a leg injury.

In the 24th minute, Legion snatched an equaliser when Darrel Johnstone latched on to the ball in midfield before rifling a shot past United keeper Michael Sanderson.

Within four minutes, Sanderson was beaten again, with Callum Hope this time applying the finishing touch, from a Johnstone corner kick.

Legion kept their foot on the gas and Sanderson did well to keep his goal intact in pulling off a splendid save from a powerful Rory Scott header.

After Simon Philbin had squandered a chance to equalise, Sanderson put up the shutters again in tipping away a well-struck John Shankie effort.

Early in the second period, Lewis Ferguson broke through to waltz round Sanderson and hit in a shot that appeared netbound until being cleared by Aidan Reilly.

After Kevin Strathdee and Hope had failed to stick away chances, Declan Hogg had a free kick kept out by Watson.

Legion were looking the likelier side to score and, in the 79th minute, they did.

Hope floated a corner kick high into a crowded goalmouth and Shankie rose well to bullet home a header.

Following a Sanderson stop at the other end from Scott Duncan, United were awarded a penalty.

But there was to be no joy for the Tangerines as Philbin’s spot kick was parried by the diving Watson.