Josh bags brace in welcome win

Hawick Royal Albert 3 Vale of Leithen 1

Super striker John Morris bagged his second brace in the space of a few days – but this time the Royalists claimed three vital points in their battle to stay in the Lowland League.

After netting a double in the weekend defeat to BSC Glasgow, Morris hit another two goals against Vale of Leithen on Tuesday night in a fine 3-1 victory.

The hotshot hitman put the home side ahead after 15 minutes as Kevin Milne’s men started the game with real purpose.

Morris (pictured) then netted his second of the night.

James McPartlin clipped a ball over the top which the defender couldn’t clear and Morris made no mistake one on one to slide the ball into the net.

However, Liam McIntosh pulled one back for Vale of Leithen to make it 2-1 after 55 minutes.

But the home crowd heaved a sigh of relief when Hamish Hunter scored Albert’s third goal 10 minutes from time to make the points safe.