Hughes sees red as Albert slump to defeat

Preston Athletic 2 Hawick Royal Albert 1

Hawick Royal Albert tumbled to their tenth league defeat of the season at Prestonpans.

Facing basement boys Preston, the Albert had the better of the opening exchanges during which Josh Morris (right) squandered good scoring opportunities.

Preston began to come more into the picture as the game progressed and opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Fabio Neto rounded Albert keeper Kyle Rankin to score.

Two minutes later Royalists were reduced to 10 men due to the red carding of Chris Hughes for bringing down Stuart Ritchie.

Seconds from the interval Morris put the Albert on level terms in firing home after cutting inside.

In a dourly fought second period, substitute Neil Shave put victory Preston’s way when slotting away a Neto pass.