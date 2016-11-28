Hawick suffer hammer blow at Elgin

Elgin City 8, Hawick Royal Albert 1

Hawick Royal Albert’s historical appearance in the third round of the Scottish Cup did not turn out to be the dream occasion they were hoping for. Instead, it was something of a nightmare.

Although battling hard and showing great commitment throughout, Royalists ended up being turned over by Scottish League Two outfit Elgin City, who proved to be the stronger and more clinical on the day.

The Albert held their own in the first half but, in the second period, the Highlanders gained the upper hand.

Royalists came near to scoring in the opening stages of the game when Kris Mitchell fired in a shot which forced home keeper Marc Walters into making a brilliant fingertip save.

With six minutes gone, Elgin took the lead when Shane Sutherland shot home – this was to be the City striker’s first goal of four.

Just after this, the Albert lost the services of defender Ewan Saunderson owing to a facial injury, with Shaun Spence coming on as a replacement.

Following some even play, Sutherland put City further ahead in the 24th minute.

Royalists came rallying back and, in the 32nd minute, Mitchell reduced the leeway by tucking the ball into the net from close range.

Eight minutes later, Sutherland restored Elgin’s two-goal lead as well as completing his hat-trick.

Seconds from half time, Royalists had a chance to notch a second when Josh Morris rounded Walters, only to shoot into the side netting.

The Albert started the second half well and Walters pulled off his second tip-top save of the afternoon in keeping out a Morris header, following a Mitchell cross.

Within a minute of this, Elgin score by launching a sweeping attack that ended in Chris McLeish scoring in the 53rd minute.

In the 64th minute, Brian Cameron got his name on the Elgin scoresheet and it was game over.

City were in the driving seat and, after Sutherland had netted for the fourth time in the 73rd minute, further strikes came from Craig Gunn (76 mins) and Cameron (89).

Giving his thoughts on the game, Albert manager Dean Shanks said: “I am very disappointed with the result, as there were not seven goals between the two sides.

“Up until Elgin scored at the start of the second half, we were in the game. Elgin won well at the end, though, and showed how they are a division above us.”

Royal Albert – K. Rankin, J. McPartlin, E. Saunderson, D. Johnson, C. Hughes, S. Connaghan, R. Stevenson, S. Meikle, J. Morris, K. Mitchell, H Hunter. Subs: J. McInally, D. Darling, S. Spence, A. Sonkur, G. Pettigrew, D. Aitkin.