HAWICK BOSSES IN QUIT SHOCK

The Hawick Royal Albert managerial team of Dean Shanks and Dean Robertson have sensationally quit the club.

Manager Shanks and his second man Robertson resigned their positions in midweek.

This was a happening that no-one expected and it has come as a real bombshell.

Speaking on behalf of a duo who have made their mark in turning matters around down Albert Park way since their arrival 18 months ago, Robertson said: “We will miss Hawick but we thought it was time to move on and give someone else a chance to run Hawick.

“That’s why we are not waiting until the end of the season as we felt it would give Hawick the opportunity to get somebody for the next again season.

“I think we can leave Hawick with our heads held high.

“In our first season Hawick finished in their highest position in the East of Scotland League for a long, long time.

“This season Hawick reached the third round of the Scottish Cup for the first time ever as well as getting into their first cup semi-final for years.

“At the moment Hawick may be third bottom of the league but have games in hand as well as having good enough players to turn this around.

“I know people are surprised with us leaving but I think it is for the best for everybody. Hawick are a cracking club and are run by good people.”

Albert secretary Dougie Purves said: “The two Deans’ decision to leave has come as a surprise but the club wish the pair of them all the best.”