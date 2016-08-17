Ferris hat-trick condemns Albert to another defeat

After getting the Lowland League season off to a flying start when winning their opening game of the term in fine style, Hawick Royal Albert tumbled to their third defeat in succession in going down 3-1 to BSC Glasgow at Alloa, writes John Slorance.

Josh Morris put Royalists ahead during the opening stages of the first period.

No further goals arrived until Aidan Ferris equalised for BSC in the sixth minute of the second period.

In the 83rd minute Ferris struck again. Ferris was not quite finished though as he sealed a win for BSC in completing his hat-trick four minutes from time.

Fielding a side that included four Hawick rugby players, Rory Scott, Ali Weir, Neil McColm and Mark Young, Hawick Legion pulled off a great win in beating Coldstream Amateurs 2-0 away from home in Border Amateur Division B.

Callum Hope and Mark Young were the Legion goal scorers.

Aided by a Charlie Mitchell hat-trick, Hawick Legion Rovers romped to a 5-1 away victory over Kelso Amateurs in Division C.

Louis Johnstone and John Shankie also netted for the Rovers.