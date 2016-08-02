Berwick Rangers to form Football Academy

Ahead of the new academic year, Berwick Rangers Football Club and Northumberland College have announced the formation of the Berwick Rangers Football Academy.

Northumberland College boasts a Grade 1 sports department, with students achieving an incredible pass rate of 93 per cent. Local youngsters will be invited to apply to join the new academy and work towards a NVQ Level 2 or 3 Diploma in Sport. The first year of the course will consist of seven modules, including coaching, tactics, fitness, training and work experience.

As part of being in the academy students will form a team, to compete in the Association of Colleges League, competing against the likes of Sunderland, Newcastle, Tyne Met and Middlesbrough colleges.

Participants will enjoy six hours of coaching each week for three years, training with Berwick Rangers FC. The aim of the academy will be to develop skilled youngsters who could become semi-professional football players. Students will attend the college, based at Shielfield Park, four days each week, Monday through to Thursday.

College presentations will be held on the following dates: Tuesday, August 9, 6pm to 8pm; Tuesday, August 23, 6pm to 8pm; Thursday, September 1, 6pm to 8pm. The club would advise prospective students to notify them of their interest by emailing simon.dutson@northland.ac.uk or fill in a form from www.berwickrangers.com