Another weekend, another cup for high-flying United

Hawick United 1 Biggar United 0

This Forsyth Cup final at Runciman Park, Earlston, may not have been a classic – indeed, it was a far cry from the exhilarating Walls Cup final of the previous week at the same venue when Hawick United had toppled Newtown.

However, United were not concerned. The Wilton Lodge Park men had set out to do a job and it was a job that they accomplished.

Geo Shepherd and John Paul Drysdale’s troops nailed their colours to the mast in winning their fourth trophy of the season – great stuff, great going and a great record.

United certainly deserve the plaudits for what has been a tremendous season.

Pushing up from the opening whistle, Biggar were the busier side during the early exchanges, and Stewart Ferguson came near to breaking the deadlock when heading a Callum MacIntyre cross wide.

Following a string of good passes which produced a thrusting raid, MacIntyre was the kept at bay by a fine save from Hawick No.1 Dean Fry.

Biggar continued to look the part and Tom Robertson squandered two good chances in rapid succession.

After Aaron Swailes had fired over the bar at the other end, Robertson had a header held by Fry on meeting a Stuart Smith corner kick.

Apart from Ross Wallace sending a glancing header past the target from a Kevin Strathdee corner, United were rarely being seen as an attacking force.

Biggar were having the bulk of the play and Fry did well to keep his goal intact in pushing out a well struck Derek Scott drive.

With 33 minutes gone, Hawick took the lead against the run of play.

Hogg whipped over a free-kick from the right flank and Danny Bolton stole in at the back post to stick away the ball from close range.

Hawick started to pick up their game after this and Ross Scott almost got a second with a header when connecting with a Kevin Strathdee corner.

Just on the interval Kevin Strathdee broke through and attempted to chip advancing Biggar keeper Joe Robinson with a lobbed shot.

Robinson, however, pulled off an unorthodox but nevertheless creditable save in heading the ball away.

Biggar began the second half strongly and Fry was put to the test in dealing well with a Scott effort.

Hawick came rallying back with what was to be their best spell of the game.

After venturing forward and taking on a man, defender Ross Wallace drove in a shot that was headed out by Neil McCreadie.

In their next attack the Hawick men were thwarted by Robinson, who fingertipped a Bolton header over the bar.

Minutes later Robinson shone again.

On being fed by a Strathdee cutback, Lavery blasted in a shot that had goal written all over it until being palmed away by the diving keeper.

Biggar began to come back into the scene, though, and following a solo run Alan Brown blasted wide.

Hawick then came within inches of notching a second.

David Strathdee sprayed a free-kick to the feet of Wallace, who found Lavery with a low cross and the Tangerines’ ace thundered an angled drive wide of the target.

In the closing stages Biggar pressed for an equaliser.

Hawick were giving nothing away at the back, though, and due to some resolute defending hung on to their single-goal lead to gain victory as well as the Forsyth Cup.

United manager Geo Shepherd said: “There was little between the two sides.

“It was a very close game. We battled hard and so did Biggar but we managed to get the win.

“I said at the beginning of the season that I had the strongest squad since I became Hawick United manager a good few years ago and I have been proved right because this squad has done me proud.

“Before winning the Forsyth Cup today, we had won the Border Amateur B Division championship, the Wright Cup and the Walls Cup.

“That’s four trophies and that’s some achievement.”

Hawick United: D Fry, R Wallace, R Shepherd, D Strathdee, C Turnbull, D Hogg, R Scott, D Bolton, K Strathdee, A Swailes, L Lavery. Substitutes: C Richardson, T Storrie, J Wallace, D Slight, A McFarlane.