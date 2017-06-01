You can win £1000 for your school

Children are being asked to get the home safety message across to their parents via a new competition - and win £1,000 for their school into the bargain.

Boiler cover and home maintenance firm CORGI HomePlan has launched Keep Me Safe - the search for a simple, hard-hitting safety poster.

Primary school children are busy coming up with ideas for posters that spell out to parents the most dangerous things that can go wrong in the home - and how to avoid them. This could be electricals, gas, radiators, cookers, boilers, heaters or fires or any other danger flashpoint in the home.

There are two categories - seven to nine years and 10-11 - and two winners will earn their schools £1,000 each to spend on art and crafts materials, with £250 for runners-up in each category, and a £50 goody bag for their efforts.

Entries will be judged by celebrated children’s illustrator Nick East, who has most recently worked with astronaut Tim Peake on his book Goodnight Spaceman. He will work with the winning children and give them tips on how to prepare their posters.

The competition closes on September 4. CORGI HomePlan’s network of 5,000 Gas Safe registered engineers will then distribute the winning designs over autumn and winter to their customers.

To enter and for more information visit www.corgi-homeplan-how-safe-is-your-home.org.