X95 service safe, say bus bosses

Bus bosses have denied that there are plans afoot to cut services on two bus routes serving the town.

First Bus operates 10 different routes across the Borders, and it came in for criticism in August last year after cutting back some services.

Rumours are now rife in Hawick that further cuts could follow, but the firm says not.

Question marks have been raised over both the 72 route connecting Galashiels to Bannerfield in Selkirk, via the Borders General Hospital and Melrose, and the X95 linking Carlisle to Edinburgh.

However, the firm insisted this week that it has no changes planned in relation to either route.

A spokeswoman for First Bus said: “There is no change coming up in our system in relation to these services.

“There has been no confirmation yet of any review or timetable changes.”

The 72 service currently runs hourly from Monday to Saturday with a reduced service on Sundays, and the X95 runs every half-hour between Hawick and Galashiels but only every hour between Galashiels and Edinburgh after last year’s series of controversial cutbacks.

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “There is a prescribed legal process involved when bus services start, alter or cease, where effectively bus operators must give the council 70 days’ notice of any changes.

“To date we’ve not received any such notice from First Bus regarding these services.”