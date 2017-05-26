How much rubbish is generated in Scotland? And would “cash for trash” incentives help in changing wasteful behaviours?

These are just some of the issues the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee will explore in considering how well Scotland manages and might better manage waste.

The Committee plans to examine waste generation and disposal – including waste sent to landfill, incineration or recycling centres – and identify the challenges and opportunities in meeting waste targets. As part of this, the Committee will look at the volume, sources and treatment of waste in Scotland before considering what improvements might be made.

This follows an initial piece of research carried out by a Sub Group of the Committee, which examined the feasibility of introducing a deposit return scheme (DRS) allowing customers to return bottles or cans for a cash payment.

Convener of the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee Graeme Dey MSP said: “Our Committee intends to explore Scotland’s approach to waste management in the round.

“We plan to take evidence to identify the key issues for waste management before focussing on possible priorities for action. A deposit return scheme might be part of the solution but we will examine this in the context of a wider look into waste management.”

The Sub Group met with members of Scotland’s waste management industry as well as environmental charities and local authorities to create a report for the Committee, which identified the pros and cons of DRS.