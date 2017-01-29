Work to start next week on Hawick wall

Work is to start next week on repairs to a wall in Hawick which partially collapsed last summer.

Repairs to defective sections of the retaining wall in Dickson Street, between the accesses to Mayfield Drive, will start on Monday.

That will include taking down and rebuilding sections of the wall that have partially collapsed or are showing signs of distress and movement.

The aim is to complete the repairs within a month.

Traffic controls and a temporary walkway will be in operation until the completion of the work.

The news has been welcomed by Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall as it was him who raised the issue with Scottish Borders Council officers on behalf of residents.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that, at long last, this collapsed and dangerous wall has now been earmarked for repairs.

“I first raised the matter way back in the summer of last year when residents in the Mayfield Drive contacted me with their concerns.

“At the time, the council acted very swiftly to have the adjacent footpath cordoned off, and they actually had to demolish the most dangerous parts of it in order to make the area safer and thus eliminating any risk to the public.

“It seems to have taken an age to repair, and for some reason slipped off the council’s radar, but now I think that residents and pedestrians in this area will be delighted by the news that work is to commence soon.”