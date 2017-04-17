Witness appeal following serious road traffic collision in the Borders

Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A703 near to Eddleston.

The incident happened around 6.50am on Saturday 15th April, when a Silver Vauxhall Vectra left the road.

A 27-year-old passenger was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his condition is currently described as critical.

The 35-year-old driver was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his neck.

The road was closed for around eight hours while collision investigations took place at the scene.

Sergeant Andrew Gibb from the Road Policing Unit at Dalkeith said:

“We believe that there was a number of people who stopped at the scene and offered assistance and we’re appealing for them to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, I would urge anyone who was on the A703 on Saturday morning, and may have seen the car in the area, to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.