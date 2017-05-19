Warrant issued for arrest of Hawick mobility scooter theft accused

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an alleged thief after he failed to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court yesterday to answer two charges.

Jamie Turner is accused of stealing a £3,000 mobility scooter and a wheelchair from outside a house at Backdamgate, Hawick, on Friday, April 7.

The 34-year-old also faces charges of stealing a tarpaulin sheet at Chrysties Furnishing Centre at Lochpark Industrial Estate on the same day and obstructing police on Wednesday, May 10, by constructing a barricade of scaffolding and wooden boards behind the front door of his home in Hawick’s Drumlanrig Place.

The theft of the mobility aids sparked a social media campaign for their return by the family of their owner, Cameron Jolly, 49, as he has depended on them to get out and about since suffering severe head injuries in a motorbike accident at the age of 17.

He was left devastated after the scooter and wheelchair were taken from the common stairwell outside his home, but they were recovered by police soon after.

The case had been continued without plea on Monday until ysterday for a personal appearance at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

His lawyer explained that his client had been in contact to say he was not sure about what buses to get from Hawick to Jedburgh.

The crown asked for a warrant for his arrest, and that request was granted by sheriff Peter Paterson.