Two boys charged over vandal attack on Hawick war memorial

Two boys have been charged over a vandal attack on a Borders war memorial.

Two poppy wreaths at the Wilton Lodge Park memorial in Hawick were set alight and destroyed on Sunday, October 1, sparking an outcry in the town.

A police investigation was launched, leading to the two boys, aged 12 and 13, being charged this week.

They will now be dealt with by a children’s reporter.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them identify another individual believed to have been involved.

Inspector Carol Wood, of Hawick police station, said: “We recognise the distress and anger this incident caused the local community, and the public can be reassured that this matter has been investigated robustly.

“While two arrests have been made, we are continuing with our inquiries, and if you believe you have any other information relevant to this incident, then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1,547 of October 1.

Alternatively, calls can be made to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Disgust at the destruction of the wreaths, left by the King’s Own Scottish Borderers’ Association and the town’s 111 Masonic lodge in memory of the 130 local soldiers killed in the First World War’s Gallipoli campaign, prompted almost a dozen businesses in the town to club together to offer a £600 reward for information leading to the culprits being caught.

Numerous notes and flowers were also left at the memorial by shocked townsfolk.