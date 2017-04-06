Try your hand at flying an aeroplane (virtually)

Spectacular kites and virtual reality are just part of the line-up at the National Museum of Flight’s Flying for Fun event.

From April 1-17 visitors will be able to meet microlight pilots as well as scientists and engineers who will help them discover how aircraft fly.

They can also step back in time and learn the fascinating story of 16th century alchemist John Damian’s doomed attempt to fly from Stirling Castle, and on April 6 & 7, children over 10 will be able to enter the world of virtual reality and try their hand at piloting an aircraft (booking essential).

Weather permitting, an impressive assortment of magnificent kites including box kites, animal kites and a giant Chinese dragon will take to the skies on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April and throughout the 17-day Flying for Fun event, families will be able to enjoy building miniature gliders and getting hands-on with modern aviation equipment, including a paraglider.

All of the National Museum of Flight’s attractions will be available to explore, including its redeveloped historic aircraft hangars, which are packed with exciting displays telling the stories of military and civil aviation over the past century.

Also on show will be the ever-popular Concorde Experience, the family friendly Fantastic Flight gallery with its interactive exhibits and Fortunes of War, which gives visitors a fascinating insight into the history of the wartime airbase that is now the museum’s home.

These events are only the start of the National Museum of Flight’s calendar this year: on May 7 discover what life was like during the First and Second World Wars and the highlight of the year is Scotland’s National Airshow, which takes place at East Fortune on Saturday, July 22.

Steve McLean, General Manager at the National Museum of Flight, said, “We’re kicking off the new visitor season with some fantastic flight-themed family activities with lots to see, do and learn... we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors of all ages to the Museum in the coming weeks and months.”

Flying for Fun runs from April 1-17. All activities are free with museum admission, adult £12, conc £10, child £7. Full details from www.nms.ac.uk.