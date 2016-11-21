Hawick athlete Leon Ali, 24, killed in Denholm crash

A young Hawick man was killed in a road accident near Denholm on Saturday night.

Leon Ali, 24, of Laing Terrace, died after his car collided with a van near Knowesouth Steading on the A698 Jedburgh-to-Denholm road.

A former Hawick High School and Borders College student, Ali was well known as an athlete in the Borders.

He enjoyed success on both the Borders and Scottish athletics circuits, often competing alongside his younger brother Dylan.

His coach Che Campbell took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to Leon and said: “You were a hero, mate, and the world is a worse place without you.

“I’m gonna miss you. Rest in peace.”

Leon Ali with coach Che Campbell last year.

Leon finished third in the Jedforest Sprint earlier this year, as well as coming runner-up to his brother in the Selkirk Games’ 110-metre final in a memorable double victory for their family.

Friends of Hawick Sprint Club member Leon have been telling of their shock and sorrow over his death on Facebook.

One, Lorna Jeffrey, said: “Such a sad, sad day hearing of the loss of Leon, one of the most kind and lovely guys I have known from a wee baby to being a work colleague and friend. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. You will be sorely missed by many. My heart goes out to Angela and his family at this sad time.”

Shaun Graham wrote: “Not something you ever want to read on Facebook is an old friend from school passing away. Rest in peace, Leon, such a down-to-earth guy. You will be missed.”

Sarah Shaw Paterson posted: “My kids run at the Border games and looked up to, thought highly of, and respected both Leon and Dylan. Such sad news. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Sharon Butler wrote: “Leon, you were in our store for a few months but we all loved you as part of Sainsburys family. You were such a lovely, fun guy. Will miss your smile, laugh and banter. So sad and shocked at this devastating news. Our thoughts are with your family at this very sad time. RIP. Sadly missed by all.”

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Running Club added: “Today, we have had to cope with the heartbreaking news that our friend and fellow running competitor Leon Ali has been killed in a car crash.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends at this devastating time. He will be hugely missed by us all.”

Leon’s Ford Focus collided with a Renault Trafic van near Knowesouth Steading at 9.20pm, and the A698 was closed for several hours afterwards while investigations were carried out by police.

Officers are now keen to hear from any witnesses to the fatal collision or anyone else on the road around that time.

Sergeant Andy Gibb said: “Sadly, this collision has resulted in a young man losing his life, and we would like to ascertain the full circumstances of the collision.

“Anyone with information that can assist us is asked to contact officers on 101.”