Fire closes stretch of A7

Part of the A7 is currently closed as fire crews battle a large gorse fire near Galashiels.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Boleside area of the A7 between Tweed Bridge and the Kingsknowe’s roundabout.

Fire crews have been battling the fire since around 10am and the carriageway is currently closed with Police Scotland managing traffic at the Kingsknow roundabout and on the A7 at the Abbotsford junction.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We have four pumps in attendance. It’s an area of 100m by 20m square of gorse which is alight.

“The call came in at 9.45am and we don’t know how long this will go on for. It all just depends on the weather and the wind.”

Cars and small lorries are being directed via the B6360 road to Abbotsford while heavy goods vehicles are being sent over the B699 road between Selkirk and St Boswell’s and onto the A68. Kingsknowes roundabout remains open.

The A68 is also closed near Lauder until 5pm as part of pre-arranged road works.