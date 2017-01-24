Cian is offered a place at Oxford

Borderer Cian Ridley is celebrating after having been offered a place this year at Oxford University.

Cian Ridley, 17, a final year student at Loretto School in Musselburgh, has received an offer to read chemistry at Wadham College at Oxford.

Currently living in St Boswells, Cian is originally from Hawick. His father Stuart Ridley is from the town but works in Iraq, but Cian’s grandfather and other relatives still live in the town.

Cian went to nursery at Wilton Primary School before attending Trinity Primary and Lauder Primary, the spending his secondary years boarding at Musselburgh’s Lorretto School.

Cian said: “I’m just really glad that all the hard work paid off in the end. I am delighted to have received an offer, and I’d like to give special thanks to my friends, family and teachers for all their support and encouragement.”

Jonathan Hewat, director of communications at Loretto School, said: “This a wonderful achievement by Cian and we are so delighted for him. As well as achieving very high academic standards, Cian contributes richly to the wider life of the school.

“Gaining admission to Oxford and Cambridge Universities is one of the toughest academic challenges a school leaver in the UK can face. Only the very brightest and most highly qualified apply, yet applications still outnumber available places by five to one.

This year, with the aid of specific and specialist preparation, we are delighted that Cian has been successful in this most competitive of intellectual ordeals. It is a great credit to him.”

Cian is one of only three pupils at the school to have received an offer from Cambridge or Oxford this year.