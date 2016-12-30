A7 set for closures in January and February at Langholm bridge

Essential maintenance to repair a storm-damaged cutwater and parapets on Skippers Bridge, on the A7 at Langholm, is taking place from Saturday, January 14 until Sunday, February 26, 2017.

The work, valued at around £150,000, will be undertaken in three phases, detailed below, utilising a number of diversion and traffic restrictions as required.

Phase 1 (full closure of the A7): Day works from 7am to 5pm on Saturday 14th January, and then night works from 9pm until 6am on Sunday 15th January 2017.

Phase 2 (occasional restrictions only on B6318): Day works from 8am until 6pm, starting on Monday 16th January 2017 until Thursday 16th February 2017 (inclusive).

Phase 3 (full closure of the A7): Day works from 7am to 5pm on Saturday 25th February 2017, and then night works from 9pm until 6am on Sunday 26th February 2017.

Phase 1 works require a full closure of the A7 for the extent of the works and a restriction on the B6318 to allow tree-cutting to take place.

A signed diversion route will be in operation while these works are taking place.

Traffic heading south from Hawick will be diverted via the A698 to the A6088, and will then join the B6357 through Newcastleton to return to the A7 at Canonbie.

Traffic heading north from Canonbie will be diverted via the B7201 to the B6357, and will then join the A6088 to the A698 and return to the A7 at Hawick.

For Phase 2 works a diversion route is not required, but a restriction of the B6318 will be in place, with local access being maintained.

For Phase 3 works, the diversion route that was utilised for Phase 1 will once again be in operation, with traffic heading south returning to the A7 at Canonbie and traffic heading north returning to the A7 at Hawick.

Local bus companies are being consulted in relation to these works and contractors will work with them to maintain regular services, wherever possible.

This work has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Police Scotland; Traffic Scotland; Dumfries and Galloway Planning Authority; Historic Environment Scotland; SEPA; Scottish Natural Heritage; local land owners; road hauliers and local bus operating companies.