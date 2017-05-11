A7 reopens after fire

The A7 has now reopened after a gorse fire forced a partial closure of the route this morning.

It took four fire crews more than three hours to tackle the gorse fire near the Boleside area of the A7 between Selkirk and Galashiels.

Motorists were divered by Police Scotland via Abbotsford and St Boswells during the partial closure between Tweed Bridge and the Kingsknowe’s roundabout.

A spokesman for Amey, the company responsible for maintaining the Scottish South East Trunk Road network, thanked drivers for their patience.

He said: “A request was received from Police Scotland to provide a closure and diversion route at the A7 Kingknowes Roundabout due to a gorse fire breaking out, adjacent to the carriageway. There was concern the fire would spread to the nearby tree line creating a further hazard.

“As ever, the safety of the travelling public remains our primary concern, and we thank road users for their patience and support.”

Earlier a Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman told us: “We have four pumps in attendance. It’s an area of 100m by 20m square of gorse which is alight.”

Cars and small lorries were diverted via the B6360 road to Abbotsford while heavy goods vehicles were sent over the B699 road between Selkirk and St Boswells and onto the A68.