Tractor Run raises money for Margaret Kerr Unit

Ferguson Heritage Scotland once again held their annual Tractor Road Run.

Every year the tractors run through many villages in the Borders to raise money for a variety of local causes.

This year the group decided to donate to the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital and an amazing amount of £570 was raised in memory of Duns man Ian (Frenchy) Clark. Pictured above are Ian’s grandchildren receiving the cheque given by Rob Gourlay (event co-ordinater). They are, left to right, George Robertson, Finlay Clark, Mirren Clark, Lucas Clark, Robyn Clark and Rob Gourlay.