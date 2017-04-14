Three guns stolen from house in Denholm

Three firearms have been stolen from a house in Denholm.

A break-in took place at the property between 5am on Monday and 9.30am on Wednesday.

A secure gun cabinet containing three firearms, all legally held by a gun licence holder, were then stolen.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Healy, of the Lothians and Borders criminal investigation department team, said: “I want to reassure the public that we are treating this incident as a top priority, and a dedicated team is currently working to establish the whereabouts of the firearms and trace those reponsible for the theft.

“As part of this inquiry, I’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the local area, or who has any information that may be relevant to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We’re particularly eager to trace the occupants of a small blue car seen in the vicinity of the property during this time and ask anyone who may have information about this to contact us or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.