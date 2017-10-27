They think it’s wall over for Burnfoot eyesores, and it is now

Scottish Borders Housing Association has been praised for cleaning up three eyesore sites in Burnfoot.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall has criticised the housing association in the past for failing to tackle issues as quickly as he would have liked, but he is full of admiration for its rapid response in repairing a damaged wall at Burnfoot bus terminus, cleaning up a garden area in Dickson Street and sprucing up a communal site at the rear of Burnfoot’s shops.

That successful collaboration between the association and Burnfoot Community Council shows what can be achieved when the two work together, he says.

Mr Marshall said: “Scottish Borders Housing Association have done a fantastic job in repairing the wall at the Burnfoot bus terminus in Kenilworth Avenue.

“This has been an ongoing issue for a couple of years now and one which has been raised time and time again at meetings of Burnfoot Community Council.

“Recently, I held a meeting with officials from the association at their Selkirk headquarters and seized the opportunity to raise my concerns regarding this wall and other ward issues with them.

“I must say that I was very impressed at how swiftly they have responded, and last week the very untidy garden area directly outside the flats in Dickson Street also benefited from a big clean-up.

“This particular area has, for some considerable time, been a hot spot for litter and fly-tipping, and it being so close to the church and two very busy shops it had, until recently, become a real eyesore.

“You have to give credit to the association for finally getting round to having these area tidied up.

“The communal outbuildings to the rear of the shops at Burnfoot have also been demolished, and residents are delighted with having this part of Burnfoot being cleaned up too.”