The YES Arts Festival invites you to make your mark

Are you creative and do you fancy getting artistic this summer?

The YES Arts Festival is inviting groups, families, businesses and individuals to adopt a Mile Marker; one of a series of A3 signs that will mark out the route along the Ettrick and Yarrow Valleys during this year’s Festival.

YES Festival director Dorothy Torrance, who is overseeing the project, explained: “Many people who live or work in Selkirk have never ventured more than a mile or two up the valleys. They’re missing out on the little villages, the beautiful landscape, and the historic landmarks that feature in old stories and songs.

“This project aims to map out a ‘must see’ route around both valleys, that will encourage local residents and visitors to make all or part of the 38-mile journey by car, bike, or on foot.”

The sign boards will be supplied and erected by the YES Arts Festival. The designs – whether they use paint, yarn, fabric, clay, photography or something else – will be up to you! Choose your Mark and design it as you wish, to represent what that particular place means to you.

To help you get started two workshops will be held at WASPS studios, St Mary’s Mill, on Saturday, July 22 and 29. The workshops, which will be led by artists Liz Douglas and Joy Parker, are designed to help Mile Marker adopters to explore some ideas and try working with a variety of materials. Working clothes are advised!

The workshops will run from 10am to 4pm. Coffee will be available from 9.45am. There is no charge for the workshops; a light lunch will be available, for which donations are invited.

The YES Arts Festival will take place in Selkirk, Yarrow and Ettrick from September 14-17.

For more details of what’s in store, see www.yesartsfestival.com.

For more information about the mile markers or if you’d like to ‘make your mark’, email Dorothy at dottorr@btinternet.com.