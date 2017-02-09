The world’s most famous steam train Flying Scotsman returns!

After a triumphant return to Scotland last summer Flying Scotsman is once again heading north of the border this May.

Steam lovers will be delighted to know two special Cathedrals Express trips will be running on Sunday, May 14, using Flying Scotsman, and can be booked by passengers when tickets go on sale this morning (Thursday) at 9am.

At around 11am on Sunday, May 14, the world’s most famous steam locomotive will head out from Edinburgh Waverley, over the Forth Bridge, on the Fife Circle route.

Once over the bridge, Flying Scotsman will then head into the Kingdom and make her way along the coast towards Kirkcaldy, before turning back inland, via Dunfermline.

The train will then head back over the Forth Bridge and arrive in Edinburgh at around 2pm. During the trip passengers in Pullman Style Dining will enjoy a three course lunch, and First Class will enjoy complimentary champagne, orange juice and cake, while Premium Standard passengers receive tea and coffee.

A second trip is planned in the evening on the Forth Circle route. Flying Scotsman will depart from Edinburgh Waverley at around 5pm and will take passengers on the re-opened Forth Circle, through Alloa and Stirling, arriving back in the capital at around 9.30pm.

Passengers in Pullman Style Dining and Premier Dining will enjoy a five course dinner, while First Class and Premium Standard passengers will receive the same as on the morning trip.

The move comes after last year’s day trips across Fife and Tweedbank were reinstated at the 11th hour after being cancelled. Last May Network Rail pulled out all the stops to make the necessary checks to ensure the world’s most famous locomotive fitted bridges and platforms on the routes – after admitting 24 hours previously it had not done the work.

Transport minister Derek Mackay had demanded action from Network Rail after accusing the organisation of “appalling incompetence”.

Tickets for the two trips this May will be available by calling the booking office on 01483 209888 or visiting www.CathedralsExpress.co.uk. Fares range from £69 to £215 per person.