Terrific trio arrives on Christmas Day

While Borderers opened their presents yesterday, three new babies opened their eyes for the first time at the Borders General Hospital.

Last to come along was young David Kamikamica, son to Gala Rugby Club player Kitione, 34, and proud mum Sophia, 32.

Lucy and Jonathan Morton with their daughter Flora Eilidh, who was born on Christmas Day

David arrived at 6.06pm weighing 8lb 4oz, and has a big brother, Inoke, who is five.

Full back Kitione, who is ex-Forces, moved to the area from Plymouth in April, and scored a try for Gala A against Hamilton in September.

He said: “It has always been my dream to have a child born on Christmas Day, It is something very special to me,

“Besides,” he joked, “there’s only one present to buy every year.”

Johnathan Morton with baby Flora and Kevin Brown with baby Thea

First to come along, at a bouncing 7lb 4.5oz, was Flora Eilidh Morton, who was born at 9.19am.

With her shock of thick hair, Eilidh is the first child for mum Lucy and dad Jonathan.

Lucy, 27, who is GP registrar at the hospital, said: “It was a lovely atmosphere in the hospital yesterday, with it being Christmas, and Flora is beautiful.”

Lucy is originally from St Boswells, and Jonathan, 28, who works as a research associate at Heriot-Watt University, is from Melrose.

Flora came along just on time, as she had always been due on Christmas Day, but the next baby to be born at the hospital, Thea Margaret Brown, came four days late,

“I’m pretty sure Thea was just waiting to be born on Christmas Day,” said dad Kevin, 35, a joiner from Hawick.

Thea came along at 11.57am and tipped the scales at 8lb 4oz, and she is the first child and a source of joy to Kevin and her mum Nicola, 34, who elected not to have her photo taken.