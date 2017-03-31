Sunshine brings out crowds for festival

Sunshine brought out the crowds this year’s Hawick Reivers Festival, yielding a bumper turnout.

Crowds of thousands helped make the 2017 event among the most successful yet held by Hawick Reivers’ Association.

Lots of noise during the displays at the Reivers festival in Hawick.

Now in its 14th year, the festival gave Teries and visitors alike the chance to find out about their reiver ancestry through activities such as enactments and historical talks.

Activities were kicked off on Friday with ghost walks and a family ceilidh.

More than 3,000 people turned out to take part in activities on the Saturday.

Pupils from Drumranlig St Cuthbert’s and Stirches primary schools impressed with drama performances.

Sword fights and Horse acrobatics at the encampment in The Hawick Reivers festival.

Schoolchildren also took part in games, a contest won by Wilton Primary School.

Later, a torchlight procession was held from the Common Haugh, and at Wilton Lodge Park there was a firework display, sponsored by the town’s Emtelle plant, held in the bandstand area.

The festival came to a close on Sunday with a literary high tea held at the Mansfield Park clubrooms.

Association chairwoman Catherine Elliott said: “I think this is one of our most successful festivals so far.

Performing stunts on Horse back at the Reivers festival.

“We had great weather for the weekend, and Saturday’s encampment at the Wee Haugh, which had displays of horsemanship and musket drills, was very successful, receiving a number of visitors throughout the day.”

Eilidh Page, Niamh Rafferty and Ewan Chelley, Head Team at Hawick High School at the stocks BMCB 20

Ellis Brown, Ava Short and Mhari Amos from Wilton Primary enjoying the rievers festival.

Morag McCreadie, Head Teacher at Denholm with daughter Ruby at the Rievers festival.

Reivers characters performing a play at the Church in Hawick.

Kodie Moffat, Chloe Blaikie and Declan Skeffington performing at the Reivers festival.

Evan Tice, Jack Howden and Cassie Raynor at Hawick.