Summer flower magic lights up the landscape

This Sunday (June 4), from 2pm-6pm, one of the most dramatic gardens in the Teviot Valley throws open its gates for charity.

Between Jedburgh and Hawick, the garden at West Leas is – literally - a monumental work-in-progress. Its owners, Ann and Robert Laidlaw, are always delighted to share their exciting and dramatic project with visitors because, at its core, is their passion for plants allied to a love and understanding of the land in which they are set.

Collections of perennials and shrubs – some still in temporary holding quarters – lighten up the landscape to magical effect. New dams and water features and woodland planting are all there waiting for visitors to discover and enjoy.

There will be a plant stall, and visitors in need of sustenance can enjoy a lovely afternoon tea at the The Meet in Denholm, not too far away.

Full details available from www.scotlandsgardens.org.