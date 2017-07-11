Stretch of A6088 near Hawick to be closed for three weeks

A stretch of the A6088 Hawick-Carter Bar road is to be closed for three weeks to allow timber-harvesting works to be carried out.

Part of the 14-mile route will be blocked off from Monday next week, July 17, until Friday, August 4, at the request of forestry management company Scottish Woodlands.

The stretch of road affected will be from Deanbrae House, south of Cauldmill, to Kirkdean.

The alternative route suggested for northbound traffic is via the A68 and the A698 through Denholm and into Hawick.

The same applies in reverse for southbound traffic.

Access for pedestrian and cyclists will be maintained with only minor delays.

Scottish Borders Council is also carrying out work on the A6088, but its roadworks will be south of Chesters and won’t require any closure of the route.

Its works will be on the A6088 at Southdean, and they begin today, July 11, and are expected to take 10 days to complete.

For more details, call 01835 825223, email roadworks@scotborders.gov.uk or go to www.scotborders.gov.uk