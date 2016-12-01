Strength in numbers at Scottish Borders Reclaim The Night event

The sixth Scottish Borders Reclaim the Night anti-violence march was held in Galashiels last Friday on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The event was held in partnership with Border Women’s Aid, Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre, Scottish Borders LGBT Equality and Children 1st to raise awareness of violence and harassment of women and others feeling vulnerable.

Reclaim The Night march, Galashiels.

Rape crisis centre manager Suzie Stein said: “We were delighted to see so many women, men, children and young people unite together and speak out against violence against women, girls and other groups.

“Together, we can continue to promote an inclusive, safe environment in the Scottish Borders where people feel safe and able to express who they are.

“Sexual violence, domestic abuse, emotional and physical violence have no place in Scottish society, and we must continue to work together to eliminate it from our society.

“We would like to thank everyone who joined us on the march, and our speakers, MSP Christine Graham MSP and Mid Berwickshire councillor John Greenwell.”

Mr Greenwell, Scottish Borders Council’s equalities and diversity champion, said: “Over the last 10 years, we have seen a significant increase in the numbers of incidents of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault, honour-based violence, and there is clear evidence from our services that women and children are still subject to disproportionate levels of abuse and harm.

“Reclaim the Night marches are one way for us to demonstrate we find this intolerable.

“The march gives a clear message that violence of any sort will not be tolerated.”