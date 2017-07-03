Stagecoach celebrates ‘Catch the Bus Week’

Stagecoach North Scotland is joining forces with sustainable transport group Greener Journeys to promote the benefits of bus use through the fifth annual ‘Catch the Bus Week’.

The campaign, which takes place from July 3-9, aims to drive awareness of the benefits of taking the bus, encouraging local people to make the switch from the car for a week and consider leaving the car at home for some journeys in the future.

To mark the start of Catch the Bus Week, passengers will be able to travel from Union Street to Union Square for just 50p. The offer - which began on 1st July - aims to further reduce the cost of travel within Aberdeen City Centre and is hoped to encourage individuals to opt for public transport over their cars this summer. The 50p promotional fare is available to both adults and children.

In addition, kids will travel free on Stagecoach North Scotland services from 3rd July. First launched in 2015, the ‘Kids Go Free’ offer was extended indefinitely after its success and is now available every weekend and throughout all block school holidays. Up to two children aged 15 or under can travel free with any adult using a dayrider or megarider ticket.

Stagecoach North Scotland Managing Director Mark Whitelocks said:

“We are delighted to be able to support Catch the Bus week by offering these travel discounts. Budgets can often be stretched throughout the summer holidays so we are pleased that we can help our passengers - both adults and children - make the most of their time off by reducing the cost of their bus journeys”

Both tickets are available to purchase on board the bus.

Throughout the week, Stagecoach North Scotland will also be celebrating some of the improvements that partnership working has delivered for bus passengers in North Scotland and looking ahead to further ways of making bus services even better.

The company will also be demonstrating how passengers can make best use of their time by travelling by bus.