Spitfire tribute marks airshow anniversary

The National Museum of Flight at East Fortune is marking the 20th anniversary of Scotland’s National Airshow on July 22 with an artistic tribute to one of the most recognisable aircraft in aviation history.

Edinburgh College of Art student, Jessica Gasson, has been commissioned to create a unique, life-sized grass painting of the museum’s 1945 Supermarine Spitfire LF.XVIe outside the Second World War hangar where the original is housed.

The real aircraft, along with all of the museum’s exhibits, will be available to view by visitors to Scotland’s National Airshow next month, when they can also see a Spitfire take to the air accompanied by Hurricane and Lancaster aircraft as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Scotland’s National Airshow will also feature the world-famous Red Arrows with their awe-inspiring formations and precision flying, as well as an RAF delta-winged Typhoon fighter aircraft.

There will be dazzling aerial ballet from two-aircraft Twister team plus the dynamic aerobatics of the Pitts Special Muscle biplane and a display by a B17 Flying Fortress bomber.

The Spitfire grass painting was completed in just a few hours using a stencil specially-designed by Jessica to replicate the aircraft’s distinctive camouflage pattern and its 9.935 metre wingspan. It is a temporary work that will gradually disappear as the grass is mown.

Steve McLean, general manager at the National Museum of Flight, said: “This will be the 20th time that the museum has hosted an airshow so we wanted to mark the anniversary with something special.”

Also on show will be an American P40 fighter and Skyraider single-engine ground attack aircraft and a Swordfish biplane from the Royal Navy Historic Flight. Additional high-flying action will be provided by a Bronco light-attack and reconnaissance aircraft, a pair of Jet Provost trainer aircraft, an Autogyro, a 1930s Bucker Jungman biplane, a Pembroke light transport aircraft and a Piper L3 Cub light observation aircraft.

Tickets (£19) available from www.nms.ac.uk/airshow and at the gate on the day.