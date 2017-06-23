Speeding cars putting children’s lives in danger, say Hawick residents

Speeding traffic is putting the lives of children at risk near a popular Hawick playpark, a town councillor fears.

Davie Paterson, an independent member for Hawick and Hermitage, has been contacted by concerned residents of the town’s Renwick Terrace.

They say children have been running across from the nearby playpark into the path of vehicles seemingly travelling significantly faster than the 30mph speed limit.

Residents warn it is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident or fatality unless action is taken soon, he says.

Mr Paterson has written of his concerns to Fraser Dunlop, Scottish Borders Council’s neighbourhood area manager for Teviot and Liddesdale, calling for additional speed warning signs to be put up in the area.

He said: “My constituents living in Renwick Terrace are extremely concerned, and they have asked me to see what the council can do about speeding cars coming in and out of the street.

“With the moat playing area right next door, they tell me they have seen some children just darting across the road from the gate of the play area.

“The speeding cars are making this play area very dangerous.

“I have asked Fraser Dunlop what can be done to help this situation as it is only a matter of time before a child is hurt or even worse.

“It is an extremely popular play area, and I hope the council will at least look into this.

“I hope it will be possible to get some signs put up in the Renwick Terrace area or Ramsay Road, clearly warning drivers that they are approaching a children’s play area and to slow down their vehicles.

“I know that sometimes officers have told me that the perception can be that motorists are speeding when they are not, but my constituents tell me this is reality, not just a perception.

“I think the very least we can do is put up some additional signs. It could prevent a fatality.”

A spokesperson for the council said the authority is already meeting its legal obligations in regard to speed signage in the area.

He said: “A 30mph speed limit is in place in Renwick Terrace with the appropriate signs in place.

“The enforcement of the speed limit is a Police Scotland matter.

“Our staff will check to ensure that the appropriate warning signs are in place at the playpark.”