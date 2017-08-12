Speed limit could be cut on A7 north of Hawick town centre

A proposal is now under consideration to reduce traffic speeds on an approach road into Hawick after concerns were raised for the safety of pedestrians.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Clair Ramage has been looking at areas in her ward experiencing issues with speeding and raised her concerns at a recent meeting with Scottish Border Council officers.

In particular, she highlighted problems at the A7 road between the Homebase roundabout and Wilton Hill, which she says has “long been highlighted as a potential dangerous pedestrian area”.

Now, it has emerged that Transport Scotland is considering the introduction of a 40mph speed limit for that stretch of the trunk road.

Ms Ramage said: “Traffic has to slow down approaching the roundabout and can then speed up to 60mph before quickly reaching the countdown signs for the 30mph Hawick town signs.

“Within this distance, there is a sign for pedestrians to cross and bus stops on either side of the road.

“Burnfoot is on one side and Stirches, plus new housing, on the opposite side, so it is a busy area with cars and buses on a main road.

“I have had complaints from residents about this area and the difficulties that they have crossing from one side to the other.

“As traffic is slowing down at the roundabout, it would make sense to reduce the speed limit to 40mph before reaching the countdown signs.

“This happens on the approach at Galashiels, so it should be easily done in Hawick. To this end, I contacted Amey and Transport Scotland for help in this matter.”

A spokesperson for Amey, the company responsible for managing and maintaining the south east Scottish trunk roads network, said: “Amey has been in contact with Transport Scotland to promote a 40mph speed limit for this stretch of trunk road.

“It is has been proposed this would extend from the roundabout at Homebase into Hawick. This proposal is now with Transport Scotland for consideration, and we will provide further updates as soon as possible.

“In addition, we have introduced a series of traffic islands at this location to assist with pedestrian crossing in response to local concerns.”