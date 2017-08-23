Southdean Show enjoyed by the community

The Chesters community enjoyed more than just jams and jellies at Southdean Show on Saturday.

For fine weather meant that this year’s show also included a barbecue, outdoor entertainment and a stock judging competition.

Arthur Wilyman wins a prize at the coconut shy with his first throw..

The coveted title of show champion went to Linda Falconer who had closed her business, the Lovatt Gallery in Jedburgh, for the day to concentrate her efforts on her entries, as well as running the coconut shy.

She once again again took home the ‘In the Garden’ trophy.

Jethart Callant Brodie Irvine, who also officially opened the show, presented the prizes to Linda and the other winners as follows: In the Kitchen trophy – Lyall Shaw; most points in arts and crafts – Stephen Smith; most points in childrens classes – Katie Shaw.

Southdean Hall chairwoman Caroline Smith was delighted to see entries up on previous years with first-class woolcraft entries and bumper amounts of jam on show.

Chris Shaw with his daughter Katie who won the Kids Champion Cup at Southdean.

She said: “The weather stayed fine and the sun was out, so people were able to enjoy the barbecue and stalls outside the hall this year, and take part in the stock judging which was kindly set up by the Mabon family in their adjacent field. There were pony rides and ice creams for the children, Pimms and a bar for the adults, and absolutely wonderful home baking for everyone.”

She added: “Thanks to the committee for all their work, and to the community for such great support.”

This year’s judges were Gill Evans, Jane Stuart, Liz Spowart, Anne Sears, Moira Breach and Maria Termaat.