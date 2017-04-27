Sounds like a great poetry initiative!

Budding Borders poets are being invited to take part in an initiative which aims to connect audiences with Scotland’s sound heritage.

Sounding Borders, are inviting local communities to listen to Borders Archive recordings and contribute a range of creative responses which will feature alongside archive recordings on an interactive online map.

Two free workshops are being offered to allow members of the community to listen to stories from Live Borders Archives’ oral history collections, which go as far back as the early 20th century, and write creative pieces of poetry inspired by these voices.

Local poet Anne Ryland, who will head up one of the workshops, explained,:“Audio clips from the oral history archives will provide the inspiration for creating original poems, whether biographical, fictional or a blend of both.”

Once complete the creative outputs will then appear online alongside the original recording and participants will have the chance to showcase their work at the Borders Book Festival in June.

First workshop is on May 6, 10am–12.30pm at Kelso Library on the theme Domestic Service; led by local poet Anne Ryland. The second is on May 13, 10am–12.30pm at The Heritage Hub, Hawick on the theme Railways led by local poet Tom Murray.