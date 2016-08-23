Soldier who died in Otterburn accident is named

Police have confirmed that a soldier has died after being shot at a military training area in Northumberland.

He is Conor McPherson, 24, of Glasgow.

At around 11.15pm on Monday, August 22, police received a report that a soldier had been shot on the military ranges in Otterburn during a live firing exercise.

Emergency services attended and found that McPherson had received a serious head wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances behind the incident but at this stage it is believed that this was a tragic accident and there are no suspicious circumstances.