Shirley Pinder’s weaving magic

Visitors to the Borders Textiles Towerhouse, Hawick, can expect to be taken on an inspirational journey all the way from Mull to Melrose.

An exciting new retrospective exhibition which follows the design career of Shirley Pinder, well known for her range of colourful scarves and throws with their distinctive puckered styling, is currently featuring at the venue.

Shirley came to the industry late, having raised her family, and started her degree studies at the Scottish College of Textiles in Galashiels as a mature student in 1996. She moved to the Borders 1973 – first to Lilliesleaf then to Melrose.

By the time Shirley retired in 2013, she had established a global brand, with her merino and cashmere accessories selling across Europe, Japan and the USA.

It is the rugged coast of Mull, Borders landscape and foreign travels that have continued to serve as Shirley’s inspiration.

The exhibition reflects Shirley’s core values and creative response to the natural world around her, whilst demonstrating the popularity and success of her work.

The exhibition runs until July 2 and is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-4.30pm, and Sunday 12-3pm. For more information contact Shona Sinclair 01450 364747 email: ssinclair@liveborders1.org.uk.