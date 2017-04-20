Sex Pistols are reigning over pub regulars

Legendary punk rockers The Sex Pistols now reign supreme at a Bonchseter Bridge watering hole after a change of management.

Charles Taylor runs a photography agency, on the lines of Getty Images, in London’s exclusive Notting Hill.

A regular visitor for many years to the Scottish Borders, where his daughter 24-year-old Rosa Tennant lives, a couple of years back he purchased the Horse and Hounds Country Inn, a traditional bar and restaurant that dates back to 1701.

And when the tenants at the premises left recently by mutual consent he decided to take over the running of the premises on a short-term basis, before Rosa returns from Ireland to take charge in August.

To help create a new image for the more modern bar at the pub he put up some huge images of Johnny Rotten and his cohorts that had previously been gathering dust at his London office.

They have proved quite an attraction, and a huge hit with the customers.

Mr Taylor said: “They have become quite a talking point and I feel they fit in really well.

“We have a lot of plans for the place, including a ladies night in the ‘Sex Pistols bar’ on Wednesday, with half price drinks, and a steak night on a Thursday.

“The public bar at the front has been redecorated, that’s where most of the men go and to the right of it is the restaurant and another bar.

“I’m basically holding the fort until Rosa is ready to take over as general manager, she’s currently doing some cookery training on a three-month residential course at the very prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, while also doing some work experience.

“Rosa’s mum has lived at Southdean for a number of years and Rosa attended Hobkirk Primary School and she was keen to take over the running of the premises.

“The response from regulars has been fantastic so far. A lot of the younger ones know Rosa, who has always been horse crazy, and we’re very positive for the future.

“I’ll probably stay on for a couple of months after Rosa comes back from Ireland and then I’ll be away and leave the running of the place in her capable hands.”