Revamped Hawick footbridge already targeted by vandals

A historic Hawick footbridge and landmark has been given a makeover – but a vandal has already daubed his or her signature in graffiti on the side of it.

Laurie footbridge in Wilton Lodge Park was made spick and span after councillors agreed funding for it to be cleaned.

The iron crossing over the River Teviot was built in 1924 and was officially opened in December of that year by the then prince of Wales, the future King Edward VIII, and it’s now looking almost as good as new again.

The revamped bridge, connecting Wilton Lodge Park with Volunteer Park, has already suffered at the hands of a vandal, however.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson said: “The bridge looks fantastic again, just like it did before.

“On one of my regular walks around the park, I was asked by several constituents if the council could possibly clean the structure, so I brought it up with my fellow Hawick and Hermitage councillors and they agreed with me to take some money from the small schemes fund to allow this to happen.

“It’s very disappointing that some idiot has already chosen to vandalise the structure because it is an asset to the town.”

Elsewhere, work is also ongoing to clean up a small section of the James Thomson Bridge in Hawick.

It was built in 2005 to commemorate the celebrated poet and woodturner.

That work is expected to be completed early next week.