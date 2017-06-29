Resident artists at Eastgate

Eastgate Theatre is the host venue for this year’s Rough Mix creative lab – a two-week practical opportunity for established and emerging artists to explore new ideas and ways of working.

Developed by Edinburgh-based theatre company Magnetic North, this is the first time that the annual residency has come to the south of Scotland. The residency encourages boldness and innovation in the work of participants, providing an opportunity for creative interaction between artists from different disciplines.

Rough Mix is led and curated by Magnetic North’s artistic director Nicholas Bone who has a distinctive and widely-respected approach to developing new work and creating links between artists and art forms.

This year’s Rough Mix sees a core group of five experienced artists from across Scotland, plus two Borders-based early-career artists – Felicity Bristow and Sue Scowcroft. Between them, the participants have expertise in visual arts, writing, film-making, dance, music, theatre and contemporary art.

The artists are resident at Eastgate Theatre for two weeks from June 19, and are accompanied by additional performers, including Peebles-based actor Scott Noble.

Each artist brings an idea or starting point for a project that they are interested in exploring, with the emerging artists having practical involvement in the creative work. The residency ends with a work-in-progress showing on Friday, June 30.