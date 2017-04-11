Reasons to take on an elderly cat

Elderly cats are often overlooked in Rescue Centres because people think that they will end up paying excessive vet bills or may not have the cat for very long.

Here are five reasons why you should consider taking on an elderly cat:

•What you see is what you get.

These cats have developed their personality so you know what they are going to be like.

They are not likely to be running up the curtains.

•Just because they are older doesn’t mean that you won’t have them for that long.

Cats can live to a good old age in the right environment.

The oldest we have had at the Borders Pet Rescue Centre is 25 years.

So if you adopted a 10 year old cat then it’s possible you could have it for another 15 years!

•Just because a cat is old doesn’t mean you will have large vet bills.

Every cat is different. Some cats can have dental problems from a young age where some older cats have perfect teeth.

There may come a time when a cat becomes arthritic and may need a little medication but don’t we all.

Some Rescue Centres will offer to pay for existing medical conditions and will help in any way they can.

All they want is to be fed, have company, be loved and have a cosy bed to curl up on.

•Just because they are older doesn’t mean they can’t adapt to new situations.

Recently one of our foster carers took Jill, a 15 year old cat, on holiday with her which she really enjoyed.

•Many cats in our care have lost their homes because the owner has gone into hospital, or there has been some kind of family crisis.

If you are thinking about adopting, why not consider giving an elderly cat a much deserved second chance of a home?