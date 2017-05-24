Rail fails to dampen spirits in Denholm

Denholm villagers donned their wellies and waterproofs to defy the weather and make the most of their annual fair.

However, its organisers have praised the community spirit of those who rallied round to enjoy the day regardless.

A little scarecrow at Denholm May fair's fancy dress contest.

“Despite the terrible weather it was still a great success,” one of the event’s organisers, the Rev Douglas Nicol said. “Lots of local people turned up, most in their wet weather gear.

“Many stalls were sold out of their goods, and lots of local charities have made a lot of money out of it, so that is the main thing.

“Unfortunately, because of the weather, the bouncy castle could not be put up, and the Highland and Maypole dancing had to be cancelled as it was too slippy to dance in.

“But we have had great weather for the last six years, so we had to take our turn.”

Hawick Scout Pipe Band perform at Denholm May fair.

While the dog agility display and performances from Hawick Scout Pipe Band carried on as normal on the green, the St Boswells Concert Band and the fancy-dress parade were moved in to the church.

Mr Nicol added: “Little Bo Peep was a little concerned about taking her Jacob sheep indoors, but I am glad to say her sheep was very well behaved in the church.

“It was also the first fair in recent years without the bogie race, and we had our concerns about that, but it was still very well supported. Thanks to everyone who came out in atrocious weather to support the fair. It was a real community event, and we made the most of it.”

Despite the rain the stalls did a roaring trade.

Where's Wally?

A young drummer from Hawick Scout Pipe Band plays on Denholm Green.

Rulewater alpacas at Denholm May fair.

The dog agility display at Denholm May fair.