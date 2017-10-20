Rail campaigners meeting in Hawick

Hawick will host the Campaign for Borders Rail’s 2017 annual general meeting tomorrow, October 21.

Speakers lined up to take part include new ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes and Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton.

They will be joined by Colin Glover, leader of Carlisle City Council, and Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer, also honorary provost for the town.

The meeting, at the Heart of Hawick, in Kirkstile, will start at 1pm with formal business open to members only.

A public session will follow at 2.30pm featuring a question-and-answer session with the panel of speakers.

For details, go to www.campaignforbordersrail.org

Campaign spokesman Simon Walton said: “We will be seeking a further mandate from the membership to continue our campaign work. I’m confident of a very healthy endorsement for that motion.”