Question time at Traquair will be role reversal for First Minister

Scottish Government First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is no stranger to being interviewed, but she’s being given the chance to turn the tables on one of her former inquisitors later this month.

Ms Sturgeon will interview British magazine editor Tina Brown, discussing life in the US media and her work with Women in the World, a global project bringing together women to share their stories.

That role reversal follows Berkshire-born Ms Brown, formerly editor of Vanity Fair and the New Yorker magazines, interviewing the Scottish politician during a visit to New York in April to announce funding for a joint United Nations-Beyond Borders fellowship programme.

Ms Sturgeon, 47, will be quizzing Ms Brown, 63, at Traquair House at Innerleithen on Sunday, August 27, as part of this year’s Beyond Borders International Festival.

During the festival, now in its sixth year, Ayrshire-born Ms Sturgeon will meet a new cohort of women from south Asia taking part in the programme.

Beyond Borders director Mark Muller Stuart said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicola Sturgeon back to Traquair.

“This year’s festival has an array of interesting writers, historians and policy makers from Scotland and from around the world, and we thank her for her sustained support of Beyond Borders’ international programme.”

The festival takes place across next weekend. More information is online at: www.beyondbordersscotland.com