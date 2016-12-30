Present of fiver worth so much more

Another of the specially micro-engraved five pound notes put into circulation last month has been found in Scotland – in someone’s Christmas card.

The notes – the first of which was spent in Kelso’s Granny Jean’s Bakery by Kelso gallery owner Tony Huggins-Haig – have been engraved by artist Graham Short with a tiny portrait of Jane Austen and includes a famous quote from her books, which means they could now be worth up to £50,000.

The first was found in change from a café in south Wales earlier this month.

There are still two remaining notes in circulation after notes were also spent in England and Northern Ireland.

Mr Huggins-Haig said that the recipient of the latest note wished to remain anonymous and they had checked the note “on the off-chance”.

“When somebody opened their Christmas card from a loved one, it was contained in that Christmas card,” he said.

“The person who put it in didn’t necessarily know what they were doing.

“That’s two down and there’s still two out there. Keep checking your change.”

The two notes yet to be found have serial numbers AM32 885552 (which carries the quote “To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love,” from Pride and Prejudice) and AM32 885554 (“I hope I never ridicule what is wise or good,” also from Pride and Prejudice).

If you are lucky enough to find one of them in your change, contact Tony at the gallery on 01573 228666.